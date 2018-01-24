 »   »   » HAPPY AT LAST! Deepika Padukone HOLDS Ranveer Singh's Hand At Padmaavat Screening; Cute PDA Captured

The Beautiful Couple

Deepika Padukone chose to wear a white suit by Anamika Khanna she enhanced the entire look with stunning jhumkis. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a white kurta pyjama set by Herringbone & Sui.



A Strict Diktat

Another daily had reported, ''The strict Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has allegedly given a no-public-appearances directive, which the submissive actor has happily agreed to oblige.''



After A Long Time They Were Spotted Together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were avoiding making public appearances together. A source had informed Deccan Chronicle, "She (Deepika) plays the warrior queen who refuses to surrender to his demands for any meeting.''



Best To Avoid Being Seen Together

''Since they play mutually hostile characters, they thought it best to avoid being seen together in public. Reports of the two parting ways in real life are a mere reflection of the distance they are meant to keep in their on-screen roles."



Special Instructions To Ranveer & Deepika

''Ranveer Singh will neither be seen upping the energy level at Bollywood events nor will he shower love on Deepika publicly.''



Coming Back To The Screening

Deepika and Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family and wife Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali Clicked

The director of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali clicked by the shutterbugs while making an entry.



The Dhadak Actor Spotted

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem spotted arriving at the screening. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur too was present with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah.

