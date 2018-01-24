 »   »   » HAPPY AT LAST! Deepika Padukone HOLDS Ranveer Singh's Hand At Padmaavat Screening; Cute PDA Captured

The team of Padmaavat was spotted at the film's screening on Tuesday. At the event, rumoured love birds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The couple matched each other in white and both looked stunning.
Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, Shahid Kapoor too graced the screening with his family. Check out the pictures below.
The Beautiful Couple
Deepika Padukone chose to wear a white suit by Anamika Khanna she enhanced the entire look with stunning jhumkis. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a white kurta pyjama set by Herringbone & Sui.
A Strict Diktat
Another daily had reported, ''The strict Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has allegedly given a no-public-appearances directive, which the submissive actor has happily agreed to oblige.''
After A Long Time They Were Spotted Together
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were avoiding making public appearances together. A source had informed Deccan Chronicle, "She (Deepika) plays the warrior queen who refuses to surrender to his demands for any meeting.''
Best To Avoid Being Seen Together
''Since they play mutually hostile characters, they thought it best to avoid being seen together in public. Reports of the two parting ways in real life are a mere reflection of the distance they are meant to keep in their on-screen roles."
Special Instructions To Ranveer & Deepika
''Ranveer Singh will neither be seen upping the energy level at Bollywood events nor will he shower love on Deepika publicly.''
Coming Back To The Screening
Deepika and Ranveer's co-star Shahid Kapoor also attended the screening with his family and wife Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Clicked
The director of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali clicked by the shutterbugs while making an entry.
The Dhadak Actor Spotted
Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem spotted arriving at the screening. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur too was present with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah.
On a related note, Padmaavat has got some great reviews from the film critics. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 25th Jan.
