 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Working With Irrfan Khan All Over Again!

Deepika Padukone & Irrfan Khan

The film starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

Sapna Didi

Deepika Padukone will play the role of gangster Rahima Khan, known as Sapna Didi all across Mumbai.

Underworld Tales

The storyline revolves around how Deepika Padukone plots to kill underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is responsible for the death of her husband.

Brave Woman

Sapna Didi was brave and faced all kinds of danger but unfortunately was killed by the underworld when they got to know her plans.

Grand Release

The upcoming Deepika and Irrfan starrer is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.

Something New

It's good to see Deepika Padukone taking up such roles as it's something different and new.

Magical Couple

We're sure Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will weave magic on the silver all over again come 2018.