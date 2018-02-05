 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Working With Irrfan Khan All Over Again!

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan starrer Piku ended up being a superhit at the box office back in 2015 and the duo are all set to be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project which will go on floors on March 5, 2018. Talking about the upcoming film, Deepika Padukone opened up to HT by saying,
"It's the first time I will be working with Vishal Bharadwaj and second time with Irrfan Khan. I would have liked to do a slightly less exhausting and emotionally draining film. But I guess this was what was in store for me. This film has also gone through a lot. You know, it's something that has stayed with me for two years. I feel this woman's story (which the film is based on) needs to be told."
Deepika Padukone & Irrfan Khan
The film starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.
Sapna Didi
Deepika Padukone will play the role of gangster Rahima Khan, known as Sapna Didi all across Mumbai.
Underworld Tales
The storyline revolves around how Deepika Padukone plots to kill underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is responsible for the death of her husband.
Brave Woman
Sapna Didi was brave and faced all kinds of danger but unfortunately was killed by the underworld when they got to know her plans.
Grand Release
The upcoming Deepika and Irrfan starrer is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.
Something New
It's good to see Deepika Padukone taking up such roles as it's something different and new.
Magical Couple
We're sure Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will weave magic on the silver all over again come 2018.