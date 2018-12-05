 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Is The First Woman To Enter Top 5 In 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100!

2018 has been a great year for Deepika Padukone, both on the personal and professional front. The actress tied the knot with her long-time beau Ranveer Singh at Lake Como in Italy. And now, we hear that the actress has made it to the top five of Forbes India's 2018 list of richest Indians, becoming the first woman to do so.

With a phenomenal annual earning of Rs. 112.8 crore, Deepika broke records and became the first woman to break into the top 5. Her hubby Ranveer Singh stood at the 8th spot with an earning of Rs. 84.67 crores.

Honouring the accomplishments of the actress, Forbes India took to their Instagram handle and unveiled the cover sharing, "Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) is the first woman to break into the top five on the #ForbesIndiaCeleb100".

Deepika raised the temperature on the cover in a pale blue cardigan and accessorized her look with hoops. Earlier this year, the actress also featured in the TIMES 100 most influential list and also raised a toast for the same.

One of the most followed women not only in India but also in Asia, Deepika Padukone commands the love from her fans across the globe. Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, she holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, with her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this, Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

According to Forbes, there are 18 women on the list (which first came out in 2012) - down from 21 in 2017. Actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal are part of the 100.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to top the Forbes list for the three consecutive time with Rs. 253.25 crore earned through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

Akshay Kumar takes the third place with Rs. 185 crore. Shahrukh Khan slipped from his number two position to No 13 after minting Rs 56 crore this year. Aamir Khan featured on sixth position with Rs 97.5 crore, closely followed by his 'Thugs of Hindostan' co-star Amitabh Bachchan at No 7 with Rs 96.17 as earnings.

Priyanka Chopra slipped from No 7 last year (₹68 crore) to No 49 (₹18 crore) in 2018.

