 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Is The Most Favourite Amongst Brand Circuit, We Tell You Why!

Deepika Padukone, one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the Indian film Industry is the most favourite amongst the brand circuit.

Owning to actress's immense popularity across various platforms, we hear that 18 coveted brands have signed in Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone as their endorser.

Deepika is currently the most bankable actress in the industry. With her last outing 'Padmaavat' striking gold and raking in a whopping 300 Crores at the box office, the actress is now all set to headline a magnum opus solely on her shoulder.

Sweeping in back-to-back awards, Deepika Padukone has delivered a wide range of roles in varied genres. The commendable versatility of the actress has made the superstar the first choice not just amongst the filmmakers but also brands.

Marking her global presence with not just stunning appearances but also magazine covers and mentions, Deepika Padukone is conquering various feats one after another.

Termed as the Queen of 100 Crores club, the gorgeous actress holds the most number of 100 Crores films, while her last outing Padmavat clocking 300 Crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 Crore club with a woman led film.

The unfathomable stardom of the actress had the jewelry brand paying a bomb to associate with her last release Padmaavat.

Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

Meanwhile on the personal front, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town that the leggy lass might tie the knot with her steady flame Ranveer Singh in November. However, we are yet to hear any official announcement from the couple on the same.

