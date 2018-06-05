 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Trying To Make It Up To Sonam Kapoor After Ditching Her Wedding? Look What She Did!

Related Articles
Anyone who keeps a tab on Bollywood knows that Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are anything but close friends! It is believed that Sonam was dating Ranbir Kapoor during the Saawariya days and the latter ditched Sonam for Deepika Padukone and since then, there's a cold war brewing between the duo. They also appeared on the chat of Karan Johar and post that show, maintained a safe distance from each other.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor got married and the who's who of B-town attended the wedding except a few including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Both Deepika & Priyanka were busy attending Met Gala hence, they had to skip the wedding.
Now it seems, Deepika is trying to make it up to Sonam. This is how she's extending an olive branch to her rival...
That's So Sweet Of Her!
When Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of first day box office collection (10.7 crores) of Veere Di Wedding on her Instagram page, Deepika was quick to congratulate Sonam and wrote, "Congratulations! & can't wait to watch the film."
And whoever said, "when women support women, great things happen", wasn't wrong at all!
On A related Note, Sonam & Anand Are Busy Making Their #EverydayPhenomenal
If you are wondering, what's going on in Sonam-Anand's life, you gotta check out their recent pictures from Natasha Poonawalla's bash in the honour of Sonam & Anand and their pictures look straight out of a fairy tale.
Pic Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC
Anand Ahuja plants a kiss on his wifey's cheeks and left us awwing over their sweet chemistry.
Stunning!
A gorgeous click of the newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arriving at the party of Natasha Poonawalla.
KJo With Sonam
The party was also attended by some of their common friends and Karan Johar was one of them. He can be seen here posing for a camera along with Sonam Kapoor.
Helluva Hot!
A gorgeous click of Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natsha Poonawalla and Tanya Ghavri looking effing hot!
Sonam, On The Work Front
Sonam, whose latest film Veere Di Wedding is winning hearts at the theatres, will be next seen in Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, a song from Sanju titled 'Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya' released and the chemistry between Sonam & Ranbir was highly appreciated by their fans!
