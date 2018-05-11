 »   »   » CANNES 2018: Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut LOCK HORNS At The Red Carpet Looking All FIERY [PICS]

Deepika Looks Angelic!

Deepika Padukone is looking so gorgeous in Zuhair Murad's gown that we are falling short of words. We don't think any ‘adjective' would be apt enough to describe how stunning the lady is looking in this gown!

Fiery Is The Word For Her!

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut chose the same designer i.e., Zuhair Murad and looked fiery hot in this intricate gown and it's really tough to decide, who looked better!

Here She Is!

Deepika Padukone graces the red carpet, leaving the paparazzi go *click click click* and we're loving it!

Ranveer Is One Lucky Man!

Recently, Deepika Padukone's ‘red hot' avatar at Met Gala left Ranveer Singh *dead* (as he commented on her picture) and we're pretty sure that this look of Deepika will leave her boyfriend, drooling over her again and again!

Bow To The Queen!

Deepika Padukone shows the world how to slay on the red carpet with an utmost ease.

She’s Unbeatable

Whereas, Kangana Ranaut proves that she's no less than a fashionista and no one can beat her when it comes to experimenting with the looks and going bold.

She’s A Pro!

Deepika Padukone, who is the face of a L'Oreal Paris India, had everyone's attention as she walked the red carpet.

Close-up Of Deepika & Kangana

Here's the close-up looks of Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut and we gotta say that both of them are looking nothing but flawless.

Oh My My!

Deepika Padukone ups the glam factor on the red carpet of Cannes 2018 and we can't contain our excitement.

A Debut Well Done!

On the other side, Kangana gets full marks for her debut look and her confidence and bossy attitude makes her stand out.

Time To Vote!

We would love to hear from our lovely readers what do they think about Kangana & Deepika's look from Cannes 2018 red carpet. Are they rooting for team Deepika or team Kangana? Let us know in the comments section below.