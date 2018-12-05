English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Lets Go Of The Past & Ends Her Cold War With Katrina Kaif, Here's The Proof!

Deepika Padukone Lets Go Of The Past & Ends Her Cold War With Katrina Kaif, Here's The Proof!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif always shared icy vibes because of a common ex, Ranbir Kapoor. Back then, it was alleged that Ranbir cheated on Deepika with Katrina and that was one of the reasons which soured the equation between the two actresses. In fact, Katrina had even said in one of her interviews that she may work with Alia but has no pact with Deepika about working in a film together.

    But now, it seems Deepika who recently tied the knot with her beau Ranveer Singh is ready to let bygones be bygones and has extended an olive branch to Katrina with her latest move-

    Deepika Extends An Olive Branch

    Deepika Padukone has now started following Katrina Kaif on Instagram. She even liked many of Kat's pictures from her latest Vogue photoshoot.

    Is This The Beginning Of A New Friendship?

    Now that Deepika has started following Katrina on social media, it needs to be seen if the latter too returns the act.

    When Deepika Refused To Invite Katrina To Her Wedding

    Earlier this year, on BFFs With Vogue, Deepika had dropped a shocker when she quipped that she will not invite Katrina Kaif to her wedding.

    However, Things Changed Soon

    Ranveer Singh personally extended an invitation to Katrina Kaif for his and Deepika's wedding reception and the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress left everyone stunned when she attended the same.

    Katrina Made The First Move

    The actress walked into the reception in a beautiful biege saree and left several hearts fluttering. And now, we have Deepika making peace with the past and extending an olive branch to Kat. Chalo, all's well that ends well!

    ALSO READ: Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora In Attendance

    Read more about: deepika padukone katrina kaif
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue