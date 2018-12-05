 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Lets Go Of The Past & Ends Her Cold War With Katrina Kaif, Here's The Proof!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif always shared icy vibes because of a common ex, Ranbir Kapoor. Back then, it was alleged that Ranbir cheated on Deepika with Katrina and that was one of the reasons which soured the equation between the two actresses. In fact, Katrina had even said in one of her interviews that she may work with Alia but has no pact with Deepika about working in a film together.
But now, it seems Deepika who recently tied the knot with her beau Ranveer Singh is ready to let bygones be bygones and has extended an olive branch to Katrina with her latest move-
Deepika Extends An Olive Branch
Deepika Padukone has now started following Katrina Kaif on Instagram. She even liked many of Kat's pictures from her latest Vogue photoshoot.
Is This The Beginning Of A New Friendship?
Now that Deepika has started following Katrina on social media, it needs to be seen if the latter too returns the act.
When Deepika Refused To Invite Katrina To Her Wedding
Earlier this year, on BFFs With Vogue, Deepika had dropped a shocker when she quipped that she will not invite Katrina Kaif to her wedding.
However, Things Changed Soon
Ranveer Singh personally extended an invitation to Katrina Kaif for his and Deepika's wedding reception and the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress left everyone stunned when she attended the same.
Katrina Made The First Move
The actress walked into the reception in a beautiful biege saree and left several hearts fluttering. And now, we have Deepika making peace with the past and extending an olive branch to Kat. Chalo, all's well that ends well!
