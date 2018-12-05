 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Lets Go Of The Past & Ends Her Cold War With Katrina Kaif, Here's The Proof!

Deepika Extends An Olive Branch

Deepika Padukone has now started following Katrina Kaif on Instagram. She even liked many of Kat's pictures from her latest Vogue photoshoot.

Is This The Beginning Of A New Friendship?

Now that Deepika has started following Katrina on social media, it needs to be seen if the latter too returns the act.

When Deepika Refused To Invite Katrina To Her Wedding

Earlier this year, on BFFs With Vogue, Deepika had dropped a shocker when she quipped that she will not invite Katrina Kaif to her wedding.

However, Things Changed Soon

Ranveer Singh personally extended an invitation to Katrina Kaif for his and Deepika's wedding reception and the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress left everyone stunned when she attended the same.

Katrina Made The First Move

The actress walked into the reception in a beautiful biege saree and left several hearts fluttering. And now, we have Deepika making peace with the past and extending an olive branch to Kat. Chalo, all's well that ends well!