 »   »   » Did Deepika Padukone Offend Priyanka Chopra & Her Fans? Gets Bashed Mercilessly For Being 'Jealous'

Related Articles
- TIT FOR TAT! Deepika Padukone Takes Revenge From Her Sister Anisha In Public With This Picture
- Deepika Padukone REVEALS What She Loves The Most About Ranveer Singh & It's Super Cute!
- Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika
- STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?
- Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!
- Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!
- CANNES 2018: Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut LOCK HORNS At The Red Carpet Looking All FIERY [PICS]
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone SLAYS It Like A Boss! View Pictures
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Was Missing Deepika Padukone Badly At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!
When Bajirao Mastani released in 2015, fans couldn't stop praising Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone's friendship and the duo was often seen complimenting each other but things went wrong when both got busy with their Hollywood debut and constant comparison sowed a seed of 'competition' between them and the news of their cold war was all over the media.
Recently, both Deepika & Priyanka attended the Met Gala 2018 but what grabbed everyone's attention that despite being at the same place, the duo avoided bumping into each other. And now, Deepika's latest interview at Cannes 2018 is adding more fuel to their cold war rumours. The actress also received flak from Priyanka's fans as they felt Dippy offended PeeCee!
What Went Wrong?
It all happened when the interviewer asked Deepika, 'What is it like working with someone like Priyanka Chopra?'
To which Deepika replied, "It's fun working with people. It's always fun collaborating with people, who have the same vision for whatever that it is you are trying to create."
Wondering Why Fans Didn't Like Deepika's Answer?
Fans felt Deepika Padukone should have taken Priyanka Chopra's name directly rather than mentioning 'people' because when Priyanka is asked about Deepika, her replies are very sweet and full of praise for her.
Here's What Fans Commented..
"Why is it hard to compliment your fellow co-star, in this case Priyanka Chopra and say it was a great working together etc etc .. instead of talking in parables .. this is why the media put women against each other." [sic]
Ahem!
"What a chop! "What was it like working with Priyanka Chopra?" Hahaha... #gopriyankaqueen"
Fans Bash Dippy
"What an evasive answer when asked about how it was working with Priyanka Chopra. The interviewer asked about Priyanka so why is she taking about ‘people'. It's not bad to prop up others and compliment them Deepika!" [sic]
Deepika Trolled For Her 'Serious Face' Too
An user also commented, "She says the stupidest things with a serious face. It's very funny." [sic]
Fans Unhappy With Deepika's Interview
Apart from speaking about Priyanka, Deepika also got trolled for her interview and an user commented, "It is unbelievable how she became successful because she cannot put together two sentences. All her interviews are absolute rubbish." [sic]
If you haven't watched the interview yet, watch it here and let us know what do you think about the same?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.