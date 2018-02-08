 »   »   » Fans Remind Deepika Padukone Of The Mass Hysteria For Om Shanti Om, Actress Thanks Farah Khan

Deepika Padukone

Upon coming across the video, Deepika Padukone reminisced her debut and thanked director Farah Khan, she wrote, "watching this...I love you & miss you @TheFarahKhan!".



Om Shanti Om

The actress who recently marked a decade in Bollywood has conquered the industry with her exceptional performances. Currently, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has emerged to be youth icon having global imprints.



She's On Top

One of the highest paid actresses, Deepika Padukone challenged the norms of the industry by being paid more than her male co-stars for one of the most epic magnum opuses of Bollywood.



Queen Deepika

Leading in the brand space, Deepika Padukone has over 21 endorsements to her credit. Termed as the Queen of 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone' Padmaavat has taken the box office by storm.



Winning Hearts

The actress not only won hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of the Rajputani Queen Padmini.

