 »   »   » Fans Remind Deepika Padukone Of The Mass Hysteria For Om Shanti Om, Actress Thanks Farah Khan

Deepika Padukone had one of the best debuts in the industry with Om Shanti Om. The actress became an overnight sensation turning into audience's favourite in no time. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan received tremendous accolades and cheering in cinema halls with her debut being celebrated.
Recently a fan shared a response video from the theatres, whereby, cinegoers are heard going in a frenzy everytime Deepika Padukone appears on the big screen. The scene which showcases Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya gracing the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, has Deepika's presence making the audience exhibit mass hysteria.
Deepika Padukone
Upon coming across the video, Deepika Padukone reminisced her debut and thanked director Farah Khan, she wrote, "watching this...I love you & miss you @TheFarahKhan!".
Om Shanti Om
The actress who recently marked a decade in Bollywood has conquered the industry with her exceptional performances. Currently, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has emerged to be youth icon having global imprints.
She's On Top
One of the highest paid actresses, Deepika Padukone challenged the norms of the industry by being paid more than her male co-stars for one of the most epic magnum opuses of Bollywood.
Queen Deepika
Leading in the brand space, Deepika Padukone has over 21 endorsements to her credit. Termed as the Queen of 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone' Padmaavat has taken the box office by storm.
Winning Hearts
The actress not only won hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of the Rajputani Queen Padmini.