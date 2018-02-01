 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh: He Enjoyed Every Minute Of Playing Alauddin Khilji In Padmaavat!

She Gives The Credit To The Film's Success To Her Co-Stars

Deepika was quoted as saying, "I don't think Padmavati would have been Padmavati without Ranveer as Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh. They have done what they have done with a big heart and a lot of generosity and I recognize that; for the work that they have put in and for the risks that both of them have taken for the film."



Here's What She Further Added

"A lot of people advised them to not do the film because the film was the name of female protagonist."



Deepika On Ranveer's Stardom

She said, "Absolutely, I do feel that he has some way to go (to achieve stardom). I think his performance has catapulted him into that position in a very big way."



She Gets Candid About Her Equation With Ranveer

Deepika said that she cherishes her equation with Ranveer. She further added, " That's the equation he and I share. That's what he and I cherish the most, that we can be brutally honest with each other."



This Is What Deepika Thought About Boyfriend Ranveer's Performance

"I think he delivered a performance that he literally sunk his teeth into. He wasn't awkward with the part. It looked like he enjoyed every minute of it. Ranveer Singh's performance in Padmaavat has catapulted him into a very fine place."



She Had Sweet Things To Say About Shahid

In the same interview, Deepika further added, "This film would be incomplete if Shahid did not do the film. It needed someone of his stature. There's something very special that he brought (to the film)."



What Made Deepika Give Shahid A Tight Hug?

"The day we finished the screening, I gave him a tight hug and it was an extremely emotional moment for all of us and all I could do is look him in the eye and thank him for doing this film."



Shahid On Working With Deepika For The First Time

In one of his earlier interviews, Shahid had mentioned, " "It's weird. There were times when I agreed to do a film and she declined it. Somehow, we never ended up doing a film together. Padmavati is a great film to come together for. What a fantastic relationship existed between the king and the queen as husband and wife. It's complex. Deepika's a great actress. She's at the top of the game. She's perfect for Padmavati. We had a great time working with each other. It didn't feel that we were working for the first time."

