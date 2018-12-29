 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Shares When She Knew Ranveer Singh Was The One For Her

"I Don't Think There Was One Definite Moment"

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone opened up about her relationship with Ranveer Singh from then to no. When asked when she knew that Ranveer was the one for her, she said, "Over a period of time because it's the small things that he did and the little things that he said which made me believe and feel more and more that he's the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. The foundation of our relationship is just solid friendship and for any successful relationship, that's very essential. It started off on that note right from the beginning and over the years that we have dated, it only became stronger and stronger. Over a period of time, I don't think there was that one definite moment."

Deepika's Friends And Family Knew It Would Get Serious

Deepika's friends and family sensed beforehand that her relationship with Ranveer was headed to be a serious one. "Although my friends feel... soon after we started dating, I remember he had dengue and he was unwell and I was shooting for Finding Fanny at that time. I would keep travelling back and forth. His family and my friends sort of felt at that point, this was headed towards being together for life. But, I don't think I have that one definite moment. Over a period of time, it just felt like the right thing," Deepika said.

It Was A Conscious Decision To Keep Their Relationship Private

The two keeping their relationship private was a conscious decision. "I think not being too public about the relationship in the initial years was a conscious effort on both our parts. When there is so much media glare and scrutiny on a relationship, it becomes challenging sometimes and there was so much going on in our lives at that point, we didn't need an added thing," she said.

"With Marriage, Suddenly Things Change"

Talking about how things changed after marriage, Deepika said, "All we were trying to do was protect it as much as possible because, to be honest, now that we're married I can say it; when you are in a relationship, it's very different from when you're married. And when you are still dating, things are very fragile. With marriage, suddenly things change. We were just trying to protect it as much as possible,"