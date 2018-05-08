 »   »   » Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra's Dramatic FACE-OFF Takes Internet By Storm [Pics]

Oo La La!

Deepika Padukone turns heads as she dons a high-slit dress with long trail and needless to say, she just killed it!

Everything Is On Point!

From colour of her gown to her hairstyle & make-up, everything about her look is ten on ten and we just can't stop staring at her pictures.

PeeCee Slays & How!

Just like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra also made a strong style statement and left the paparazzi all stunned!

Do You Know?

Speaking of Priyanka's golden hood, Ralph Lauren revealed, "This creation completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery."

Prabal Gurung On Deepika’s Look

"We worked very closely with Deepika and her team for quite some time to collaborate on the whole look. Red is always so incredibly radiant on her, and it's also one of my favourite and signature colours . So we agreed to go in that direction quite early on. This was the start of what was sure to be an incredibly memorable and meaningful moment ," said Prabal Gurung.

Why Red?

"Deepika's Atelier Prabal Gurung gown is inspired by the choice robes of holy cardinals, both in structure and hue. The cardinal virtues of prudence, courage, temperance and justice are values Deepika upholds so beautifully and gracefully," reveals Prabal Gurung.

Deepika Is Breathtaking

Praising Deepika for the kind of person she is, Prabal said, "Deepika is simply breathtaking, and knowing her as the special person she is only makes her more regal and impressive."

Priyanka Knows How To Slay

It's not the first time that Priyanka has slayed at the Met Gala. Last year also, her long trail blazer dress became a hot topic of discussion and fans loved the experimental side of the actress.

Who Looked Better?

We're super confused about who looked better hence; we want our readers to drop their opinion in the comments section below. Whom are you rooting for? Deepika or Priyanka?