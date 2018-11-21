English
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Bangalore Reception: Here's All That You Need To Know

    The newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in Bangalore currently and are all set to host a wedding reception for their family members this evening, 21 November 2018 from 7 pm onwards and it's going to be a night to remember. Now that the venue is not on foreign shores anymore, fans are excited and hoping for many more pictures to come out from tonight's reception and we'll share all of them with you only on Filmibeat. Also, here's all that you need to know about tonight's Bangalore reception below!

    The Bangalore Reception Venue

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bangalore reception venue is at the lavish five-star hotel, The Leela Palace and security has been beefed up in and around the area.

    The Food At The Reception!

    It is reported that Deepika Padukone and family have decided the menu to be strictly South Indian and Deepika along with her mother, had 2-3 rounds of food tasting before approving the menu at The Leela Palace.

    Celebrities Who'll Be Attending The Bangalore Reception

    Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's near and dear ones who'd be attending the reception, cricketer Rahul Dravid is also expected to be there and bless the couple.

    What Would Deepika Padukone Wear?

    Deepika Padukone looked so lovely and beautiful in Sabyasachi outfits on her wedding day and yet again, it is reported that she'd wear a Sabyasachi on her reception night in Bangalore as well.

    The Pictures Would Be Stunning!

    Just like how the wedding pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Lake Como stunned us all, we're sure that the Bangalore reception pictures are going to be equally good and breathtaking. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for the reception pictures!

    Updates On Deepika Padukone's Wedding Saree From Sabyasachi

    On another note, the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi stated that Deepika Padukone's Konkani themed wedding saree was gifted to the bride by her mother Ujjala Padukone and was not designed by Sabyasachi.

