 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Bangalore Reception: Here's All That You Need To Know

The Bangalore Reception Venue

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bangalore reception venue is at the lavish five-star hotel, The Leela Palace and security has been beefed up in and around the area.

Deepika - Ranveer Wedding: DeepVeer will host their FIRST grand RECEPTION in Bengaluru | FilmiBeat

The Food At The Reception!

It is reported that Deepika Padukone and family have decided the menu to be strictly South Indian and Deepika along with her mother, had 2-3 rounds of food tasting before approving the menu at The Leela Palace.

Celebrities Who'll Be Attending The Bangalore Reception

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's near and dear ones who'd be attending the reception, cricketer Rahul Dravid is also expected to be there and bless the couple.

What Would Deepika Padukone Wear?

Deepika Padukone looked so lovely and beautiful in Sabyasachi outfits on her wedding day and yet again, it is reported that she'd wear a Sabyasachi on her reception night in Bangalore as well.

The Pictures Would Be Stunning!

Just like how the wedding pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Lake Como stunned us all, we're sure that the Bangalore reception pictures are going to be equally good and breathtaking. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for the reception pictures!

Updates On Deepika Padukone's Wedding Saree From Sabyasachi

On another note, the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi stated that Deepika Padukone's Konkani themed wedding saree was gifted to the bride by her mother Ujjala Padukone and was not designed by Sabyasachi.