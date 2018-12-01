English
 Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh's Bollywood Party: The Couple Redefine Hotness In The First Pics

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh's Bollywood Party: The Couple Redefine Hotness In The First Pics

By
    It's the season of weddings and celebrations in Bollywood. While on one side, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur a few hours ago, we now have Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first pictures from their second reception in Mumbai hitting the internet and catching the attention of all netizens.

    The wedding reception is taking place at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai tonight which will see the presence of many Bollywood celebrities making it a star-studded affair-

    Did You Just Feel The Temperatures Soaring High?

    This good-looking couple is to be blamed for it! Ranveer looks dapper in a black tuxedo by Rohit and Rahul Gandhi and is seen completing his look with gelled hair, black square frames and black shoes. Deepika raises the oomph in a Zuhair Murad red gown which has a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping train.

    Ranveer Was Waiting To Marry Deepika

    In an interview with Filmfare, Ranveer spilled the beans, "I've been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go."

    A Match Made In Heaven

    Ranveer further confessed in the interview, "Six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly. It's been six years now. She's too good, too lovely. She's a force of nature. I understood that almost immediately."

    Deepika Is A Lucky Girl!

    We all know that Ranveer wears his heart on the sleeve. Recently, he left Deepika blushing at their wedding party when he openly declared his love for her with a heartwarming speech.

    The actor said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful girl in the world. Guys, we are really, really happy to all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me."

