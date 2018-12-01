English
B-town Gets Ready To Attend Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Grand Reception Party

By
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy and returned to India and hosted 2 wedding receptions, one in Bangalore and the other in Mumbai for their family and media members. The main and important reception, which is going to be filled with glitz and pomp would be held tonight on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood. B-town stars are getting ready for the big night and check out what they've posted on their social media handle below...

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself getting ready to attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

    Simi Garewal Takes To Twitter To Wish The Couple

    Simi Garewal too took to Twitter and heaped praises on the newly wed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their kindness and graciousness.

    Deepika Padukone Replies To Simi Garewal's Tweet

    Deepika Padukone was kind enough to reply to Simi Garewal's tweet and did it with just two 'namaskar' emojis.

    Rahul Bose Ready For DeepVeer's Reception

    Rahul Bose took to Twitter by saying, "This is not a plug. Just doffing my dhoti to a 35 year old relationship. Was gifted suit material from ⁦@TheRaymondLtd⁩ as a teen. And now they've done this one impeccably. Thanks guys Off to ⁦@deepikapadukone⁩ and ⁦@RanveerOfficial⁩ bash."

    Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bollywood wedding reception is going to be filled with a lot of fun, glitz and glamour. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for the reception pictures.

