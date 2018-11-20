English
NEW INSIDE WEDDING PICS OUT! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh DANCE, LAUGH & PERFORM RITUALS!

By
    Deepika - Ranveer's Cute moments from mehendi ceremony goes viral; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Get ready to fall in love with these inside pictures of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding ceremony that took place at Lake Como, Italy. In the recently shared pictures, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing their heart out at the mehendi ceremony and performing wedding rituals. These inside pictures are filled up happiness and love. And boy, the pictures are so dreamy that you can't take your eyes off them!

    That's So Beautiful!

    Deepika's favourite couturier Sabyasachi designed the outfits for both the couple. The bride, for once, managed to force Ranveer to mellow down from his quirky, flamboyant style.

    They Are Goals!

    Throughout their wedding in Italy, the couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for any information at all.

    DeepVeer Kept The Entire Wedding Ceremony A Close-knit Affair

    The couple were sheltered from the prying camera eyes of the paparazzi during the ceremony. The relatives of DeepVeer also flanked Deepika and Ranveer as the rituals were underway, with the media guessing that the wedding was over only through cheers and fireworks.

    Love Has A Face

    A heartwarming picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their 'Sangeet & Mehendi' ceremony, which was attended by their family and very close friends.

    Awww!

    Deepika Padukone caught dancing at her mehendi ceremony and it will give you major 'Kabiraaa' feels.

    Here Comes The Rockstar!

    Currently, Ranveer Singh is the most lucky guy on the planet and the joy of getting married to Deepika Padukone is pretty visible on his face and we're shedding happy tears!

    #NazarNaLage

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone caught in a candid mode with their moms and sisters and the picture looks every bit perfect.

    The Most Gorgeous Bride!

    We have seen Deepika Padukone portraying the role of Mastani and Rani Padmavati on screen. So, deep down, everyone just knew that whenever Deepika will get married, she would make the most stunning bride and guess what? She did exactly what we thought about her!

    Time To Gear Up For Their Reception!

    Tomorrow (November 21, 2019), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be throwing a grand wedding reception in Bengaluru for the former's extended family and friends.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 17:02 [IST]
