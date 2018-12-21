 »   »   »  Deepika & Ranveer’s Hot Entry To Priyanka-Nick Reception! Pictures!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami
The wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is sure turning out to be a star studded event as we expected. Many guests have already arrived. Showing the latest guests arriving at the reception, we have the newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Simi Garwal, Ayesha Takia and others! Check out the pictures.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star couple who got married just a month before Priyanka and Nick have made a glamorous entrance to Nickyanka's reception. The two are matching in a stunning black avatar. Deepika is looking like a goddess in black and golden lehenga set with a beautiful emerald studded statement choker necklace. Her charming hubby is dressed in black Indian ethnic wear embellished with buttons. Aren't they just amazing together?
Kiara And Karan
Kiara Advani and Karan Johar pose together for the cameras at NickYanka's Mumbai reception. Kiara looks absolutely enchanting in a sparkling white lehenga while Karan is looking his dapper self in a black suit with animal print detailing and a black bow tie. Stunning entries, right?
Ayesha Takia With Hubby
Ayesha Takia arrives at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception with her hubby. She is wearing a champagne coloured Indo-Western fusion dress. Her husband Farhan Azmi is wearing a light grey suit with a blue shirt and a red pocket square.
Himesh With Wife, Another Newlywed
Himesh Reshammiya and his wife, Sonia Kapur attend NickYanka's wedding reception. Himesh has kept the look simple with a black suit whereas his wife is donning a golden lehenga. Gold is another popular choice of colour, it looks like, this evening.
Bobby Deol At Nickyanka Reception
Actor Bobby Deol arrives in style. He is wearing a navy blue suit with white shirt. Hadn't it been so long since we had seen Bobby at an event?
Elegant Simi Garewal
One of our old time favourite talk show hosts Simi Garewal makes it to Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. She looks elegant in a white ethnic dress suit with mirror work. White seems to be a really popular choice for the party goers tonight. Simi Garewal is captured by the cameras as she is greeted by the charming Salman Khan.
Sania Looking Fabulous
Tennis star Sania Mirza arrives looking fabulous in a silver and gold anarkali dress. She has done her hair in a thick braid which is making her look even more gorgeous!
MOST READ: PICS! Salman Khan And Other Guests Arrive For Priyanka-Nick Wedding Reception