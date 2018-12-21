 »   »   »  Deepika & Ranveer’s Hot Entry To Priyanka-Nick Reception! Pictures!

Kiara And Karan

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar pose together for the cameras at NickYanka's Mumbai reception. Kiara looks absolutely enchanting in a sparkling white lehenga while Karan is looking his dapper self in a black suit with animal print detailing and a black bow tie. Stunning entries, right?

Ayesha Takia With Hubby

Ayesha Takia arrives at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception with her hubby. She is wearing a champagne coloured Indo-Western fusion dress. Her husband Farhan Azmi is wearing a light grey suit with a blue shirt and a red pocket square.

Himesh With Wife, Another Newlywed

Himesh Reshammiya and his wife, Sonia Kapur attend NickYanka's wedding reception. Himesh has kept the look simple with a black suit whereas his wife is donning a golden lehenga. Gold is another popular choice of colour, it looks like, this evening.

Bobby Deol At Nickyanka Reception

Actor Bobby Deol arrives in style. He is wearing a navy blue suit with white shirt. Hadn't it been so long since we had seen Bobby at an event?

Elegant Simi Garewal

One of our old time favourite talk show hosts Simi Garewal makes it to Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. She looks elegant in a white ethnic dress suit with mirror work. White seems to be a really popular choice for the party goers tonight. Simi Garewal is captured by the cameras as she is greeted by the charming Salman Khan.

Sania Looking Fabulous

Tennis star Sania Mirza arrives looking fabulous in a silver and gold anarkali dress. She has done her hair in a thick braid which is making her look even more gorgeous!