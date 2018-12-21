 »   »   »  Deepika & Ranveer’s Hot Entry To Priyanka-Nick Reception! Pictures!

The wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is sure turning out to be a star studded event as we expected. Many guests have already arrived. Showing the latest guests arriving at the reception, we have the newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Simi Garwal, Ayesha Takia and others! Check out the pictures.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star couple who got married just a month before Priyanka and Nick have made a glamorous entrance to Nickyanka's reception. The two are matching in a stunning black avatar. Deepika is looking like a goddess in black and golden lehenga set with a beautiful emerald studded statement choker necklace. Her charming hubby is dressed in black Indian ethnic wear embellished with buttons.