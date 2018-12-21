 »   »   »  Deepika & Ranveer’s Hot Entry To Priyanka-Nick Reception! Pictures!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami
The wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is sure turning out to be a star studded event as we expected. Many guests have already arrived. Showing the latest guests arriving at the reception, we have the newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Simi Garwal, Ayesha Takia and others! Check out the pictures.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star couple who got married just a month before Priyanka and Nick have made a glamorous entrance to Nickyanka's reception. The two are matching in a stunning black avatar. Deepika is looking like a goddess in black and golden lehenga set with a beautiful emerald studded statement choker necklace. Her charming hubby is dressed in black Indian ethnic wear embellished with buttons.