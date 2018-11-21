 »   »   »  So Funny & Hilarious, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Latest Wedding Pictures Become Memes!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nagrota Attack: Free Run For Terrorists
-
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
- Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles In Bangalore — Does It Really Make A Difference?
- Launch Alert: Huawei Mate 20 Pro To Launch On 27th November
- Deepika And Ranveer Bangalore Reception: All You Need To Know!
- F1 Raceweek: Alonso Farewell Looms
- Typhus - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
- Have You Visited These Saltwater Lakes Of India?
Earlier, the trolls made funny and hilarious memes out of unpleasant and weird occasions and had people laugh at their plight. It looks like the times have changed, as the trolls are now making memes out of beautiful and perfect occasions as well. Yes, as soon as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their new wedding pictures last evening, we were all mesmerised by their beauty and assumed that there's no chance in hell that these pictures could be made fun of, but then we were wrong as the trollers got down to business and made funny and hilarious memes out of them. Check it out below!
|
So Apt & True!
When you have a crush on someone, even a simple hi or hello from them would make us imagine that we're getting married to them right here and right now.
|
The Witty Ranveer Singh
Another user trolled Ranveer Singh for his witty antics and if there was an audio recording of this sequence, it might even end up being true. This user knows Ranveer Singh in and out.
So Funny & Hilarious!
So the best way for the girl's side to not find and hide Ranveer Singh's shoes is to trick them in their own game if the groom wears heels.
|
The Lehenga Rumours
So finally, with HD quality picture evidence, the Ranveer Singh and lehenga rumours have been shut down once and for all.
|
It All Comes Back
From her debut in Om Shanti Om and fast forward a decade later to her wedding day, it's all coming back to Deepika Padukone in the form of memes.
|
He Knows The Truth!
Another user made it obvious that no matter what they do and how they pose, the memes will be out in just a few minutes, can't escape them!
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof