 »   »   »  So Funny & Hilarious, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Latest Wedding Pictures Become Memes!

So Apt & True!

When you have a crush on someone, even a simple hi or hello from them would make us imagine that we're getting married to them right here and right now.

The Witty Ranveer Singh

Another user trolled Ranveer Singh for his witty antics and if there was an audio recording of this sequence, it might even end up being true. This user knows Ranveer Singh in and out.

So Funny & Hilarious!

So the best way for the girl's side to not find and hide Ranveer Singh's shoes is to trick them in their own game if the groom wears heels.

The Lehenga Rumours

So finally, with HD quality picture evidence, the Ranveer Singh and lehenga rumours have been shut down once and for all.

View this post on Instagram dhoom taana 💃 A post shared by BuzzFeed India (@buzzfeedindia) on Nov 20, 2018 at 3:24am PST

It All Comes Back

From her debut in Om Shanti Om and fast forward a decade later to her wedding day, it's all coming back to Deepika Padukone in the form of memes.

He Knows The Truth!

Another user made it obvious that no matter what they do and how they pose, the memes will be out in just a few minutes, can't escape them!