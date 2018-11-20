 »   »   »  New Wedding Pictures Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Is Out, They Look Magical & Breathtaking!

The Pictures Look So Heavenly

This wedding picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look so heavenly and there's royalty written all over it. Ranveer looks like a king and his wife Deepika a queen. They are made for each other!

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new wedding pictures are so good, that we're not able to distinguish if it's real life or just a sweet dream. After pinching twice, yes, it's real life! These images have to be the best wedding pictures ever clicked.

God Bless Them Both

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seeking the blessings from God and we too pray and hope that God would bless the couple abundantly.

Ranveer Singh & His Witty Antics

The wedding photographer has captured Ranveer Singh's antics perfectly and it's always a lot of joy and fun to look at his persona. Deepika Padukone is seen enjoying her husband's witty antics!

The Beautiful Bride

The beautiful bride Deepika Padukone looks so elegant, classy and filled with life in this picture and is giving everyone marriage goals.

Oh My God!

If this picture doesn't make you fall in love with Deepika Padukone, we wonder what else will! We can sit and stare at this picture for an hour or two without moving, as it's one of the best picture of Deepika Padukone ever clicked.

Beauty Personified

Deepika Padukone is beauty personified and looks nothing less than a billion dollars here. The DeepVeer wedding pictures is surely one among the best wedding pictures ever!