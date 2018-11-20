 »   »   »  New Wedding Pictures Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Is Out, They Look Magical & Breathtaking!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Get set to fall in love with the new wedding pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they're so magical that you can't take your eyes away from them. Every minute details of the pictures are breathtaking and look straight out of a fairytale. We're so glad that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally sharing their wedding pictures and making fans excited and delighted. A lot of people on Instagram are already jumping with joy and it's so evident at the comments section.
The Pictures Look So Heavenly
This wedding picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look so heavenly and there's royalty written all over it. Ranveer looks like a king and his wife Deepika a queen. They are made for each other!
Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new wedding pictures are so good, that we're not able to distinguish if it's real life or just a sweet dream. After pinching twice, yes, it's real life! These images have to be the best wedding pictures ever clicked.
God Bless Them Both
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seeking the blessings from God and we too pray and hope that God would bless the couple abundantly.
Ranveer Singh & His Witty Antics
The wedding photographer has captured Ranveer Singh's antics perfectly and it's always a lot of joy and fun to look at his persona. Deepika Padukone is seen enjoying her husband's witty antics!
The Beautiful Bride
The beautiful bride Deepika Padukone looks so elegant, classy and filled with life in this picture and is giving everyone marriage goals.
Oh My God!
If this picture doesn't make you fall in love with Deepika Padukone, we wonder what else will! We can sit and stare at this picture for an hour or two without moving, as it's one of the best picture of Deepika Padukone ever clicked.
Beauty Personified
Deepika Padukone is beauty personified and looks nothing less than a billion dollars here. The DeepVeer wedding pictures is surely one among the best wedding pictures ever!
