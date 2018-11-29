 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh React To Being Called 'Bhabhiji' By The Paparazzi & It's So Funny!

The Paparazzi Called Deepika Padukone 'Bhabhiji' During Last Night's Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a reception last night on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and was attended by the Bhavnani family along with the media members. Even there, the paparazzi addressed Deepika as 'Bhabhiji' and she burst out laughing.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh React To 'Bhabhiji'

Just when the paparazzi called Deepika Padukone 'Bhabhiji' she laughed out loud and said, "kaun?" for which Ranveer Singh turned towards her and laughed out loud too. It was a sight only the paparazzi could cherish!

Reception For Bollywood On December 1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to throw a reception party for their Bollywood colleagues on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The who's who of town will be present to bless the couple and it will be a night to remember.

Where Would They Go On A Honeymoon?

Reports state that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will go on a honeymoon right after the reception on December 1, but will return soon as Ranveer Singh has work commitments and will promote his upcoming movie Simmba.