Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh React To Being Called 'Bhabhiji' By The Paparazzi & It's So Funny!

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a married couple and they tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy. The couple landed in India a few days after their wedding and threw a reception in Bangalore on November 21, at The Leela Palace which was attended by their family members and celebrities, such as Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and PV Sindhu. Also, the paparazzi addressed Deepika as 'Bhabhiji' during the reception and if you thought it was just a one off, then you're wrong!

    The Paparazzi Called Deepika Padukone 'Bhabhiji' During Last Night's Reception

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a reception last night on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and was attended by the Bhavnani family along with the media members. Even there, the paparazzi addressed Deepika as 'Bhabhiji' and she burst out laughing.

    Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh React To 'Bhabhiji'

    Just when the paparazzi called Deepika Padukone 'Bhabhiji' she laughed out loud and said, "kaun?" for which Ranveer Singh turned towards her and laughed out loud too. It was a sight only the paparazzi could cherish!

    Reception For Bollywood On December 1

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to throw a reception party for their Bollywood colleagues on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The who's who of town will be present to bless the couple and it will be a night to remember.

    Where Would They Go On A Honeymoon?

    Reports state that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will go on a honeymoon right after the reception on December 1, but will return soon as Ranveer Singh has work commitments and will promote his upcoming movie Simmba.

