 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Bengaluru Reception Pictures: The Wedding Glow Is All Over Their Face

After years of 'will they or won't they', Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in Italy on November 14, 2018, in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was a close-knit affair but the wedding was nothing but dreamy. And now, we're here with the pictures of Deepika-Ranveer's Bengaluru reception and boy, we're losing our hearts to them yet again! It's indeed a dream come true for us to see Deepika & Ranveer as 'Man & Wife'. Catch a glimpse of their wedding reception here and get ready to swoon..
Hello Mr & Mrs Bhavnani!
Sporting a golden-coloured saree, Deepika Padukone looked not just stunning but every bit royal. Ranveer Singh, made sure that he complemented his dear wife in every way possible and we gotta say that he's looking no less stunning than Deepika!
The Best Pair In The World
Their love story is nothing short of a fairy tale and boy, six years is quite along time! We're so happy that they took enough time before taking their relationship to the next level.
We're So Happy About DeepVeer
And now that they are married, all we want is to wish them a lifetime of happiness and love in abundance.
DeepVeer Are All Smiles
The reception took place at The Leela Palace and it was attended by Deepika Padukone's relatives, close friends and family members. The duo is all smiles for the media and we're crushing hard over their 'killer' smiles. What about you?
For The Unversed...
In case, if you aren't aware, Deepika & Ranveer will be hosting two more reception parties in Mumbai and we're totally looking forward to it. It is definitely going to be one grand starry affair. Excited? So are we!