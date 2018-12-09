English
 »   »   »  The Newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are All Smiles At The Kalina Airport! View Pictures

    The newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai and there was a frenzy surrounding the place as soon as they stepped foot in the area. The couple waved at the paparazzi as thet got in and fans tried to greet the duo and take selfies with them. While Ranveer Singh was seen sporting blue and black trackpants, his lovely wife Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a cream kurta along with sunglasses.

    View the pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhat the Kalina Airport below...

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Kalina Airport

    The duo look so lovely together, right? It is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are headed to Udaipur to attend Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's beautiful daughter Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony and will reach the venue in a while and make their presence felt by blessing the to-be-married couple.

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Kalina Airport

    It is also reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon go on a honeymoon and will be back pretty soon as Ranveer wants to dedicate his time to promote his upcoming movie Simmba, which also stars newcomer Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Rohit Shetty and is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018.

    Ranveer Singh Kalina Airport

    Blink and a miss! Just when you were looking at pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Kalina airport, we gotta tell you that they have arrived at the Udaipur airport.

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Udaipur Airport

