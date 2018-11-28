English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Reception: They Came, Posed & Won Our Hearts Yet Again!

By
    November will always be one of the favourite months for DeepVeer fans as their favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched and they are not going to come out of the celebration mode anytime soon! Tonight, Deepika and Ranveer threw a reception in Mumbai for their near and dear ones and selected media personnel and we're here with their first pictures. Needless to say, they looked every bit elated while posing for the paparazzi and we're sure you would regret not seeing these pictures.

    Deepika & Ranveer Up Their Style Game

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a match made in heaven and these pictures are the proof. Just a glance at them and you will end up praying for having a love life like them.

    If Looks Could Kill..

    Dressed in a white & gold saree, Deepika Padukone looked simply gorgeous, while Ranveer Singh looked handsome in white sherwani.

    Ranveer Is Love!

    Ranveer Singh is boyfriend goals in true sense! Not only has he stuck to Deepika in the last 6 years, but also keep showering love on her in every possible way.

    They Made Us Believe In Power Of True Love

    From being each other's pillar of support to taking their relationship to next level, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have made us believe in the power of true love and we can wish only happiness to them!

    Now We're Looking Forward To The Next Reception!

    For the uninitiated, Deepika & Ranveer will be throwing a grand reception party for their B-town friends as well and we hear it is going to be one star-studded night!

    From Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan, from Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, many celebs are gearing up for the DeepVeer reception!

