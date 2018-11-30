English
JUST IN! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple [NEW PICS]

By
    The newlyweds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh stepped out together ahead of their Mumbai reception to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak temple and boy, they look so good! The duo is seen twinning in their beige coloured traditional wears and looked nothing but lovely. The duo arrived at the temple amid tight security and fans were delighted to get their glimpse. Check out their pictures below..

    Uff! Why So Lovely?

    Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh strike a pose as they arrive at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. They smiled at the paparazzi and left us drooling.

    #NazarNaLage

    All we want to say after looking at their pictures is 'Nazar Na Lage' because they aren't just our favourite couple but couple goals too!

    DeepVeer's Wedding Has Everyone's Attention

    Deepika & Ranveer got married on November 14 & 15, 2018, in outh Indian & Sindhi wedding styles, respectively. Though, it was a close-knit affair, it had everyone's attention.

    What's Next For DeepVeer?

    Tomorrow (December 1, 2018), DeepVeer will be throwing a grand reception party for their industry friends and it is going to be one epic star-studded night!

    We hear celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend their wedding reception!

