 »   »   »  JUST IN! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple [NEW PICS]

Inside Picture From The temple

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, who are avid believers of Lord Ganesh, seek blessings of Lord Ganesha as they start the new chapter of their life.

Uff! Why So Lovely?

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh strike a pose as they arrive at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. They smiled at the paparazzi and left us drooling.

#NazarNaLage

All we want to say after looking at their pictures is 'Nazar Na Lage' because they aren't just our favourite couple but couple goals too!

DeepVeer's Wedding Has Everyone's Attention

Deepika & Ranveer got married on November 14 & 15, 2018, in outh Indian & Sindhi wedding styles, respectively. Though, it was a close-knit affair, it had everyone's attention.

What's Next For DeepVeer?

Tomorrow (December 1, 2018), DeepVeer will be throwing a grand reception party for their industry friends and it is going to be one epic star-studded night!

We hear celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend their wedding reception!