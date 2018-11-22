 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Spotted Walking Hand-in-hand At The Bangalore Airport!

The newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a wedding reception party at The Leela Palace last night in Bangalore which was attended by celebrities, such as Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Sudha Murthy, PV Sindhu and Nandan Nilekani. The couple was just spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Bangalore airport today and they're all set to fly to Mumbai for wedding receptions to be held on November 28 and December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt.

Check out the picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walking hand-in-hand at the Bangalore airport below! The picture will give you couple goals for sure.

It's such a sweet and amazing picture, right? Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are glowing and there's happiness and joy radiating from their face. We hope and wish the couple would be happy the same way all throughout their lives as thousands and thousands of people look up to the duo for inspiration.

Apart from the 2 receptions which would be held in Mumbai, reports also state that the couple will throw another reception party on November 24, 2018 and not many details have been revealed. Several publications have quoted sources by saying that Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone will arrange the reception but we'll have to wait and watch for that as there's no official confirmation on that.

Most Read: Deepika & Ranveer Wedding Reception: Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad & PV Sindhu Arrive At The Venue