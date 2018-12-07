 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: The Padukone's Pose For A Perfect Family Portrait

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's joy all around the Padukone and the Bhagnani families as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the Lake Como in Italy and the two families have now become one. The couple threw receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai and the who's who of town were present to bless the duo. Now that the dust has settled, the Padukone's posed for a family picture and it looks so perfect.
The Padukone's
Anisha Padukone, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone pose for a perfect family portrait and Anisha captioned the image on her Instagram handle as, "My constants" and put a heart emoji as well.
Anisha Padukone
Anisha Padukone shared another picture from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception and looks so happy and bright. She captioned the image as, "Monday is never blue #deepveer #reception #happiness."
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
The whole country was abuzz with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding and reception and it looks like it'll take some time for the buzz to settle down. The memories are still fresh and any picture the duo posts online becomes trending in no time.
DeepVeer Honeymoon!
Reports state that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will go on a honeymoon soon but will come back faster than expected as Ranveer wants to give his time to promote his upcoming movie Simmba, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Rohit Shetty and is co-produced by Karan Johar.
