Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Host 3 More Wedding Receptions

After the Bangalore reception, it is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host 3 more wedding receptions on November 24 and 28 and December 1, 2018.

Details About The November 24, 2018 Reception

A source opened up to the Indian Express by saying that the couple will throw a wedding reception on November 24, 2018 but did not reveal the time and location. As per previous reports, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone will organise a reception for the couple and invite all their family members to be a part of it.

Reception On November 28, 2018

The couple will throw a wedding reception on November 28, 2018 in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt and the invitations have already been sent out to the couple's family members. It looks like the reception will be limited to their near and dear ones only.

Deepika Ranveer to host Reception for bollywood celebs on this date; Not on 28 November | FilmiBeat

Reception On December 1, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host a reception on December 1, 2018 for all their Bollywood colleagues and the who's who of town will be attending it. Manisha Koirala shared the invite on her Twitter handle and it would surely be a night to remember.