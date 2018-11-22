TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the breathtaking Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como in both Konkani and Sindhi style weddings and the couple threw a grand wedding reception last night on November 21, 2018 at The Leela Palace in Bangalore, which was attended by their near and dear ones and also included celebrities, such as Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Sudha Murthy, Nandan Nilekani and PV Sindhu.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Host 3 More Wedding Receptions
After the Bangalore reception, it is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host 3 more wedding receptions on November 24 and 28 and December 1, 2018.
Details About The November 24, 2018 Reception
A source opened up to the Indian Express by saying that the couple will throw a wedding reception on November 24, 2018 but did not reveal the time and location. As per previous reports, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone will organise a reception for the couple and invite all their family members to be a part of it.
Reception On November 28, 2018
The couple will throw a wedding reception on November 28, 2018 in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt and the invitations have already been sent out to the couple's family members. It looks like the reception will be limited to their near and dear ones only.
Reception On December 1, 2018
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host a reception on December 1, 2018 for all their Bollywood colleagues and the who's who of town will be attending it. Manisha Koirala shared the invite on her Twitter handle and it would surely be a night to remember.
