Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018! Reception To Be Held In India & Abroad

Reports are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2018 and their wedding preparations are already in full swing. Sources claim that Deepika has already started her wedding shopping and was spotted with her sister Anisha Padukone and mother Ujjala at various shopping hot spots.

The families have already shortlisted four auspicious dates to the wedding and might soon go public about the good news. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow."

Cleared All Work Schedules Ahead Of Time

Sources claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have cleared all work schedules ahead of time and will also not take up any new work during the end of 2018 as they want to be free during their wedding time.

Family Meeting In Mumbai

Reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents met at Ranveer's Bandra apartment in Mumbai a week before the release of Padmaavat and gave their nod for the wedding.

Exchange Of Gifts!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents exchanged gifts and jewellery and Ranveer's parents also included a Sabyasachi sari for the actress.

Indian & Foreign Reception

It is reported that the couple have planned for a reception in India and also at a foreign destination. As per sources, the duo will host receptions at two cities in the country.

Wedding Dates

As per Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot sometime between September and December 2018.

Wait & Watch

However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and we'll have to wait and watch for an official statement from the couple.

Story first published: Monday, April 2, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
