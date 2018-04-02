 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018! Reception To Be Held In India & Abroad

Related Articles
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Deepika Padukone Emits Radiance On The Cover Of Filmfare Middle East
- Baaghi 2 First Day (Opening) BO Collection! This Tiger Shroff Film Beats Deepika's Padmaavat
- Deepika Padukone Emerges As The No. 1 Bollywood Celeb With Genuine Followers On Social Media!
- Taking A DIG AT Deepika Padukone? Kangana Ranaut Says Many Actresses Are LYING About Their Salaries
- FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!
- She Is NOT AFRAID! Deepika Padukone UNHAPPY With Salman Khan's Comment; Takes A DIG At Him
- Deepika Padukone REVEALS Why She Feels Blessed To Be Associated With 'Padmaavat'!
- Deepika Padukone Bats For Mental Health Awareness! Read Details
- Deepika Padukone ALL SET To Be Ranveer Singh's BRIDE; Shops For Wedding Jewellery In Bangalore
- Will Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Chuck Their OLD COLD WAR & Collaborate For This Mega Project?
- Irrfan Khan Shares His State Of Mind, Says Just Keep Going As Nothing Is Final In Life
- IPL 2018! Ranveer Singh Will Not Perform At The Opening Ceremony
Reports are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2018 and their wedding preparations are already in full swing. Sources claim that Deepika has already started her wedding shopping and was spotted with her sister Anisha Padukone and mother Ujjala at various shopping hot spots.
The families have already shortlisted four auspicious dates to the wedding and might soon go public about the good news. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow."
Cleared All Work Schedules Ahead Of Time
Sources claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have cleared all work schedules ahead of time and will also not take up any new work during the end of 2018 as they want to be free during their wedding time.
Family Meeting In Mumbai
Reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents met at Ranveer's Bandra apartment in Mumbai a week before the release of Padmaavat and gave their nod for the wedding.
Exchange Of Gifts!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents exchanged gifts and jewellery and Ranveer's parents also included a Sabyasachi sari for the actress.
Indian & Foreign Reception
It is reported that the couple have planned for a reception in India and also at a foreign destination. As per sources, the duo will host receptions at two cities in the country.
Wedding Dates
As per Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot sometime between September and December 2018.
Wait & Watch
However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and we'll have to wait and watch for an official statement from the couple.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.