 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018! Reception To Be Held In India & Abroad

Cleared All Work Schedules Ahead Of Time

Sources claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have cleared all work schedules ahead of time and will also not take up any new work during the end of 2018 as they want to be free during their wedding time.

Family Meeting In Mumbai

Reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents met at Ranveer's Bandra apartment in Mumbai a week before the release of Padmaavat and gave their nod for the wedding.

Exchange Of Gifts!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents exchanged gifts and jewellery and Ranveer's parents also included a Sabyasachi sari for the actress.

Indian & Foreign Reception

It is reported that the couple have planned for a reception in India and also at a foreign destination. As per sources, the duo will host receptions at two cities in the country.

Wedding Dates

As per Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot sometime between September and December 2018.

Wait & Watch

However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and we'll have to wait and watch for an official statement from the couple.