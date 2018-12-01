English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal & Nimrat Kaur Attend!

By
    Deepika - Ranveer Reception: Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Kalki Koechlin, Nimrat Kaur Arrives | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception party for Bollywood has begun and there's glamour written all over it. It is reported that the couple has invited close to 800 people from the industry, which include actors, film-makers and crew members. A lot of celebrities are making a beeline at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Sachin Tendulkar and his family, Kapil Dev and his wife and others. Check out the pictures below...

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Sing

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look so stunning, right? They're full of life.

    Kalki Koechlin

    The gorgeous Kalki Koechlin looks stunning in her outfit and is all smiles to the cameras. The DeepVeer reception is going to be one helluva night.

    Nimrat Kaur

    The Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur is seen sporting a floral printed outfit and is looking gorgeous than ever.

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal is all suited up and looks like the dude-next-door at the DeepVeer wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra pose for the cameras and the duo look so lovely together, right?

    Sachin Tendulkar & Family

    The master blaster Sachin Tendulkar attends the DeepVeer reception along with his wife Anjali and son Arjun Tendulkar.

    Kapil Dev

    The former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev poses for the shutterbugs along with his wife Romi Bhatia.

    Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi

    The evergreen couple Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi gives a happy pose at the DeepVeer wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt.

