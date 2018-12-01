 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal & Nimrat Kaur Attend!

Kalki Koechlin

The gorgeous Kalki Koechlin looks stunning in her outfit and is all smiles to the cameras. The DeepVeer reception is going to be one helluva night.

Nimrat Kaur

The Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur is seen sporting a floral printed outfit and is looking gorgeous than ever.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is all suited up and looks like the dude-next-door at the DeepVeer wedding reception in Mumbai.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra pose for the cameras and the duo look so lovely together, right?

Sachin Tendulkar & Family

The master blaster Sachin Tendulkar attends the DeepVeer reception along with his wife Anjali and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Kapil Dev

The former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev poses for the shutterbugs along with his wife Romi Bhatia.

Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi

The evergreen couple Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi gives a happy pose at the DeepVeer wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt.