Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception: Anil Kumble & PV Sindhu Arrive At The Venue

By
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception at The Leela Palace in Bangalore is drawing the maximum attention all over the country and guests have started arriving at the venue. The first celebrity guest to arrive was ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu and she posed for the shutterbugs in all her beauty. Sporting a beautiful outfit and jewellery, P.V. Sindhu made her presence felt at the reception and we're glad that the badminton star arrived in all her glory. Check out the picture below...

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception PV Sindhu Bangalore

    Also, our very own Bangalore boy Anil Kumble arrived at The Leela Palace with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha and the duo posed for the paparazzi. While Anil Kumble is seen sporting a blue suit, his wife Chethana is seen sporting a beautiful pink saree.

    Anil Kumble Wife Chethana Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception

