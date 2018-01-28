 »   »   » Ranbir CHEATED On Her For Kat! Deepika Padukone Says She WON'T Invite Katrina Kaif To Her Wedding!

Will Deepika Invite Katrina To Her Wedding?

When Neha Dhupia asked this question to Deepika, she made sure to not sugar-coat her reply and blatantly said ‘No' and we all know why!

Anisha Made A Funny Revelation About Deepika

At the same chat show, Anisha made a funny revelation about her sister and said, "You've to imagine this visual of mine. It's about seven in the morning and we're just about to waking up."

"I'm still tossing and turning.. She gets up and her pyjamas complete fell down."

Anisha Left Us All In Splits..

She further added, "And instead of picking them up, she turns to me to see whether I'm awake. And the minute she looks at me, she picks them up and goes running to the loo."

"I was like, for all the grace and poise, this is what people need to see. This is the real you."

Deepika On How Much She Was Paid For Padmaavat?

Deepika rather gave a classy reply to this question and said, "I can't. We don't share numbers. My parent raised me right."

Deepika On ‘Fixed’ Award Culture..

Nowadays, almost all awards are fixed and pre-determined. When Neha Dhupia asked Deepika, "What's an award she knew she was going to ger beforehand?" she told, "Lots.. Stardust Awards.. Screen Awards."

Coming Back To Deepika-Katrina’s Catfight..

Back in 2011, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Ranbir had confirmed that he cheated Deepika for Katrina and had said, "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness."

Ranbir Had Further Added..

"You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?"