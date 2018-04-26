 »   »   » Gone Too Soon: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 11 Years Old Secret Related To Sridevi Post Her Demise

Deepika's Bond With Sridevi

"My relationship with Sridevi was beyond the movies. She was like a mother figure to me. After every single film of mine after Love Aaj Kal, I would get a call from Boney Kapoor and after he congratulated me, Sri would come on the line."

Sridevi Had Called Deepika Before Leaving For UAE

"I developed a sense of familiarity and comfort with her. A few days before she left for Ras al Khaimah in the UAE, she spoke to me." She added, "Between us it was ‘I know who you are but I also know the person.'"

Deepika Also Talked About Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone also admitted that she's protective about Ranveer Singh and said, "The first time I watched him was onscreen since we never had any scenes together. I cannot think of any actor who would have done this role and brought in the kind of intensity he did with Khilji."

Deepika Was All Praise For Ranveer

"It was an author backed part but he made Khilji his own. He gave justice to the menacing part of Khilji. Audiences had to hate him to love his work. Actors are usually scared of doing negative roles for the fear of being typecast.

"But today the audiences have evolved. They are more aware. They hated Khilji's character but loved Ranveer in it."

Deepika Admits She's Protective About Ranveer

"I am very protective about Ranveer. When the world gushes on him, I am honest with my feedback of him," asserted Deepika.

Deepika Is Dying To Do A Contemporary Film With Ranveer

"I am dying to explore a regular film with him with a contemporary story. Though Ram Leela wasn't a complete period film, it does take us to a certain space with its costumes, set design, etc. We have a lot more to explore and I am waiting for an opportunity."

Deepika, On The Work Front

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film based on a chapter from a book called "The Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Deepika will play the character of Sapna didi.

The film also casts Irrfan Khan in the lead role. But owing to his health issue, the film's shoot is put on hold.