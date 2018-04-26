 »   »   » Gone Too Soon: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 11 Years Old Secret Related To Sridevi Post Her Demise

Related Articles
- Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?
- How Is Deepika Padukone In Real Life, Humble Or Full Of Attitude? Fans Reveal Her True Personality
- Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?
- Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In White At The TIME 100 Gala & We Can't Stop Staring! PICS
- After TIME's 100 Influential List, Deepika Padukone Stuns On TINGS London Cover
- Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
- Mijwan 2018 Live Pics: Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Prove They're The Coolest Ex-flame Of B-town
- Deepika Padukone In Time's 100 Most Influential People List: Vin Diesel Says She's An Actor's Actor
- An Upset Majid Majidi EXPOSES Kangana Ranaut's Lie; Also Reveals Why He Rejected Deepika Padukone
- Majid Majidi, Who Rejected Deepika Padukone For The Beyond The Clouds Says He Wanted An Indian Face!
- Deepika Padukone's Wedding! Jewellery Brand To Launch Exclusive Collections Just For Her?
- Sridevi Is The Reason Why Sonam Kapoor Modified Her Wedding Plan; Goes Against Anil Kapoor’s Wish
It's been almost two months since, Sridevi breathed her last. There's no denying that the she has left a void in the heart of Bollywood celebs, who shared a close relation with her and Deepika Padukone was surely one of them! Not many of you must be aware that Deepika Padukone used to share a very warm bond with Sridevi.
You must have remembered how Deepika Padukone broke down at the prayer meet of Sridevi. In her recent interview with Filmfare Middle East, Deepika reveals why Sridevi was a mother figure to her and also revealed that one thing that kept her and Sridevi connected for the last eleven years.
Deepika's Bond With Sridevi
"My relationship with Sridevi was beyond the movies. She was like a mother figure to me. After every single film of mine after Love Aaj Kal, I would get a call from Boney Kapoor and after he congratulated me, Sri would come on the line."
Sridevi Had Called Deepika Before Leaving For UAE
"I developed a sense of familiarity and comfort with her. A few days before she left for Ras al Khaimah in the UAE, she spoke to me." She added, "Between us it was ‘I know who you are but I also know the person.'"
Deepika Also Talked About Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh
In the same interview, Deepika Padukone also admitted that she's protective about Ranveer Singh and said, "The first time I watched him was onscreen since we never had any scenes together. I cannot think of any actor who would have done this role and brought in the kind of intensity he did with Khilji."
Deepika Was All Praise For Ranveer
"It was an author backed part but he made Khilji his own. He gave justice to the menacing part of Khilji. Audiences had to hate him to love his work. Actors are usually scared of doing negative roles for the fear of being typecast.
"But today the audiences have evolved. They are more aware. They hated Khilji's character but loved Ranveer in it."
Deepika Admits She's Protective About Ranveer
"I am very protective about Ranveer. When the world gushes on him, I am honest with my feedback of him," asserted Deepika.
Deepika Is Dying To Do A Contemporary Film With Ranveer
"I am dying to explore a regular film with him with a contemporary story. Though Ram Leela wasn't a complete period film, it does take us to a certain space with its costumes, set design, etc. We have a lot more to explore and I am waiting for an opportunity."
Deepika, On The Work Front
She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film based on a chapter from a book called "The Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Deepika will play the character of Sapna didi.
The film also casts Irrfan Khan in the lead role. But owing to his health issue, the film's shoot is put on hold.
Will The Three Khans Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.