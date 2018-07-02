 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Reveals It All; Her Favorite Food To Her Favorite Emoji!

When it comes to Deepika Padukone, you know she's always got something to make your day. An epitome of grace and beauty, the dimpled actress recently graced the cover of London's Evening Standard magazine wherein she opened up about many things including depression, childhood, #MeToo campaign, marriage and sexism in the film industry.

In the BTS shoot of the magazine cover, Deepika dressed in a white attire played pictorial. In a unique interview, the 'Padmaavat' actress spilled the beans about herself and her likes. Deepika shared a fun interaction where she is seen drawing to give out answers to questions-

Deepika Reveals Her Favorite Animal Sharing that her favourite animal is a Lioness for the fearless nature of the being, Deepika is seen trying her hand at drawing to express. The Lol Moment The Bollywood's leading lady is also seen bursting into splits as she tries to make a self portrait, struggling to get a perfect hair puff. Deepika Gets Candid The gorgeous actress is seen giving viewers a visual treat by scribbling down her favorite food - rice to her favorite emoji to confessing to be a cleanliness freak. The Cheesiest Pick-Up Line Further, Deepika is also seen sharing the cheesiest pick up line that was ever used on her. Curled up comfortably on her seat, Bollywood's highest paid actress is seen winning hearts in her candid avatar. On The Personal Front Rumors are rife that Deepika might tie the knot with her beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. Reacting to these reports, the actress was recently quoted as saying, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation."

Known to be one of the most down to earth celebrities, Deepika Padukone has many achievements to her credit.

From spearheading 2018's 300cr magnum opus Padmaavat, to being named the most Influential person by Time magazine to being recognized by Variety under the International women's impact report to being titled India's biggest asset by London based Evening Standard, Deepika has been conquering across the globe.

With a social media fandom of more than 75 million, Deepika commands hearts of netizens and is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter. After being a visual delight on the big screens with her films, Deepika has given this adorable treat to her fans.

Check out the video here-

