 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Singh Flirted With Her When He Was Dating Somebody Else!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fairy-tale wedding at Lake Como in Italy dropped major relationship goals. Later, the newlyweds ruled over the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures which were a treat for the first time. Recently, the actress also revealed that their wedding ceremonies were magical and everything fell into place, the weather was perfect and it was surreal for them to solemnize their relationship in the presence of their family and friends.

While we already know that Ranveer-Deepika's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela', recently while speaking to Famously Filmfare, the 'Padmaavat' actress shared some details about how sparks flew between her and Ranveer and got candid about their first date.

The First Meeting Deepika revealed that she met Ranveer Singh for the first time at an awards show in Singapore. Deepika Reveals When She Felt Ranveer Was Special The actress quipped, "I was at YashRaj and he was there and he was flirting like it's nobody's business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me.'" Ranveer-Deepika's Special Moments Once they began dating, Ranveer and Deepika used to frequent restaurants, but their most special moments were during the prep of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. Deepika Narrates An Unforgettable Moment From Their Dating Days "Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward and he said, ‘oh, there's a crab stuck in your mouth,' and I said, ‘Then take it out'. That moment all three of us won't forget."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Deepika will soon begin working on Meghna Gulzar's next based on the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

