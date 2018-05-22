 »   »   » Deepika Padukone REVEALS What She Loves The Most About Ranveer Singh & It's Super Cute!

Deepika's Heart Says It All

The 'Padmaavat' actress told the magazine, "Everything other than the most obvious. I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more!"

Relationship Goals

She added, "He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!"

'Aww' dorable

During a rapid fire round with the magazine, Deepika described Ranveer as "dependable, trustworthy, my go-to-person".

On Her Equation With Ranveer

In one of her earlier interviews, Deepika had confessed, " When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

The Divine Connection

In yet another interview with TOI, the actress had said, " He is my best friend (and this is not to be taken lightly). I am emotional, sensitive and vulnerable and I hurt easily. I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have. The reason I love and respect him is that I can bare my soul and still feel comfortable. If this is divine connection - this is what it is!"

Is Wedding On The Cards?

"Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen," Deepika had said in an interview with Film Companion.