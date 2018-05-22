 »   »   » Deepika Padukone REVEALS What She Loves The Most About Ranveer Singh & It's Super Cute!

Related Articles
- Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika
- STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?
- Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!
- Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!
- CANNES 2018: Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut LOCK HORNS At The Red Carpet Looking All FIERY [PICS]
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone SLAYS It Like A Boss! View Pictures
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Was Missing Deepika Padukone Badly At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!
- Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra's Dramatic FACE-OFF Takes Internet By Storm [Pics]
- Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Tell Staff Not To Take Leave During Their Wedding; Dates Finalised
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been dating for a really long time. The duo fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela in 2013 and since then have been going steady strong. Lately, there is a strong buzz that the lovebirds might walk down the aisle this November.
ALSO READ: How A 'Worried' Saif Ali Khan Helped Sara Ali Khan In Bagging Rohit Shetty- Karan Johar's Simmba!
While Ranveer and Deepika haven't commented on these rumors yet, we do get to see the lovey-dovey couple dropping adorable comments on each other's Instagram post. And now, in a recent interview with Filmfare Middle East, Deepika has revealed what she loved about Ranveer the most-
Deepika's Heart Says It All
The 'Padmaavat' actress told the magazine, "Everything other than the most obvious. I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more!"
Relationship Goals
She added, "He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!"
'Aww' dorable
During a rapid fire round with the magazine, Deepika described Ranveer as "dependable, trustworthy, my go-to-person".
On Her Equation With Ranveer
In one of her earlier interviews, Deepika had confessed, " When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."
The Divine Connection
In yet another interview with TOI, the actress had said, " He is my best friend (and this is not to be taken lightly). I am emotional, sensitive and vulnerable and I hurt easily. I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have. The reason I love and respect him is that I can bare my soul and still feel comfortable. If this is divine connection - this is what it is!"
Is Wedding On The Cards?
"Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen," Deepika had said in an interview with Film Companion.
ALSO READ: LOL! This Throwback Pic Of Ranveer Singh Proves That He Was A Fitness Freak Even As A Kid
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.