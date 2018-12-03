 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Her Wedding At Lake Como Was A Very Private Affair!

'There's A Quite Side To Ranveer Too'

Speaking of Ranveer, Deepika said, "He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That's not to say that his irrepressible energy isn't him, it's very him. He's a real people's person, but there's a quiet side to him too."

'Ranveer Is Sensitive'

"Emotionally, I think I'm the more intuitive one. I'd say IQ is more him. But at the same time, he's not all like, 'I'm a man, I can't show my emotions.' He is sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that," says Deepika.

Deepika On Her Idea Of Marriage

Speaking about individuality, Deepika said, "It's exciting to take your relationship to the next level, but at no point as a woman should you forget your sense of individuality. The idea is not to lose yourself in the process of marriage."

How Is Deepika Looking Forward To 2019?

"It's going to be pretty challenging because I'll be producing and acting in Meghna Gulzar's next film. For the first time, I'll also be taking decisions with my director - we would've started work before I took off for the wedding, and will get back to it now. Also, setting up home."