 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Her Wedding At Lake Como Was A Very Private Affair!

Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Her Wedding At Lake Como Was A Very Private Affair!

By
    In her first magazine interview post wedding, Deepika Padukone reveals why her wedding at Lake Como was a rather private affair and said, "I think the pictures we shared summed up the wedding - it was magical to have just family and friends there who mean something to you, who don't really care about who you are professionally, but are there because they love you for who you are as a person."

    Deepika, who graced the cover of GQ December edition, also talked about her hubby, Ranveer Singh and was all praises for him!

    'There's A Quite Side To Ranveer Too'

    Speaking of Ranveer, Deepika said, "He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That's not to say that his irrepressible energy isn't him, it's very him. He's a real people's person, but there's a quiet side to him too."

    Deepika & Ranveer Reception: Deepika requests Media to eat food before leaving | FilmiBeat
    'Ranveer Is Sensitive'

    'Ranveer Is Sensitive'

    "Emotionally, I think I'm the more intuitive one. I'd say IQ is more him. But at the same time, he's not all like, 'I'm a man, I can't show my emotions.' He is sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that," says Deepika.

    Deepika On Her Idea Of Marriage

    Speaking about individuality, Deepika said, "It's exciting to take your relationship to the next level, but at no point as a woman should you forget your sense of individuality. The idea is not to lose yourself in the process of marriage."

    How Is Deepika Looking Forward To 2019?

    "It's going to be pretty challenging because I'll be producing and acting in Meghna Gulzar's next film. For the first time, I'll also be taking decisions with my director - we would've started work before I took off for the wedding, and will get back to it now. Also, setting up home."

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE Post Wedding

    Credits - GQ

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
