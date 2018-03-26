 »   »   » Deepika Padukone REVEALS Why She Feels Blessed To Be Associated With 'Padmaavat'!

The Actress Feels Blessed

When asked about her feeling on Padmaavat's grand success, Deepika said, " I feel blessed to be associated with a film that has created history in so many ways.For me,the box office collections are only an indication of how much love the film has received! The response has been beyond overwhelming and I am grateful to Sanjay Sir yet again for entrusting me with Padmavati."



Did She Feel Vulnerable When Padmaavat Was Hit By Controversy?

At a recent event, when quizzed if she ever faced a mental health situation where she felt vulnerable due to the controversies surrounding the film, the actress replied, " Padmavati (her character in the film) has made me much stronger. Irresponsible behaviour on somebody else's part will not drive me into depression."



She Has No Regrets About Opening Up About Her Depression

"I never thought about what people are going to think of me, will I be offered films or whether it will affect my popularity."



She Didn't Care A Damn About How Bollywood Would Perceive Her

"Now that you're asking me, maybe I should have since I just delivered a 300-crore hit (Padmavat). But no, I never thought about what people will think of me, or how it would affect my work or if I would be offered any films. None of these thoughts ever crossed my mind."



There's Still A Lot Of Stigma Attached To Depression

"I was only thinking about how I felt about the issue: There was a lot of stigma attached to it. I thought if I could save even one life by sharing my story, everything I set out to do would make sense. And today, when I see the kind of impact we've had in the lives of thousands of people, it is very gratifying."

