 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh's Simmba: It Has Success Written All Over It

Deepika Padukone shares her Honeymoon plan with media

Bollywood's favourite star, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Simmba and Deepika Padukone says the action-drama will become a huge hit. "I loved the trailer. It's signature Rohit Shetty film. I've had the pleasure of working with him and he has given me one of my most memorable characters. That aside, the film is on it's way to become a blockbuster. It has success written all over it," said Deepika.

Simmba, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty, also casts Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will also has the cameo of Ajay Devgn and is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018.

Deepika, who was speaking at the red carpet of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, also spoke about her marriage and said being married feels magical.

Deepika and Ranveer got married at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15. The couple then hosted three receptions for their colleagues from the film industry, media, family and friends in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"It's been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you... Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration. While the literal celebrations are done, at least from our end, December as you know, is a festive period (so) as newlyweds the celebrations continue for a while," Deepika told reporters.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film. Whereas, Ranveer Singh will gear up for Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt. Post the release of Gully Boy, Ranveer will kickstart the shoot of Takht. The film will be directed by Karan Johar and it will also cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.