 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Runs Her Own Show, She’s Extremely Hardworking: Ranveer Singh

Deepika Wasn’t Perfect

And... Perfection is not what she is looking to achieve. But her success is consistent and that is not something anyone else has managed to achieve.

Her co-actor and partner Ranveer Singh, who has known her for years now, remembers a girl who would once stretch herself to a limit that almost broke her.

Deepika Is Hardworking

"She is immensely hard-working, but now she has learned to choose the jobs she does and balance them out," he says.

Here's Why Ranveer Calls Deepika 'Hardworking'

"There was a point she was clocking in three shifts a day. She was promoting Chennai Express, then shooting scenes with me for Ram-Leela and then rehearsing for a song at night, till she could barely stand.

When things are going for you and you have to take your foot off the pedal, it's not an easy decision to make. But she did that."

'Deepika Isn't Afraid Of Exposing Her Weakness'

Within six months of this, Deepika came out with her experience of battling depression.

This was at a point in her career where she was already way ahead of her peers and being hailed at the top of her game. But it didn't stop her from talking about an issue that, even today, is in dire need of de-stigmatization.

"She isn't afraid of exposing her weaknesses. It took her a while, but she is someone who will ask for help if needed. It's a very humane quality, and that makes her real," says Ranveer Singh, who has known her through her toughest times.