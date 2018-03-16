 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat Crosses 300 Crores After Spanning 50 Days In Theatres

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone swept away with appreciation and love from all quarters for her splendid performance in Padmaavat. The magnum opus not only completes 50 days in theatres but also crossed the 300 crores at the box office.

Thanking her fans for the love and praises, Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude on social media through a post. The actress said, "#PADMAAVAT" along with an image from the film citing the 50 days at theatres along with the box office collection.



The actress entertained the audience with her power-packed acting doubled with her perfect expressions. Known to express just with her eyes, Deepika Padukone received praises for the climax scene where she won the hearts of the audience without speaking a single word.



Deepika Padukone got the nation dancing to the tunes of her song 'Ghoomar', also making a lasting impact with her powerful dialogues. Being touted as her best performance till date, Deepika Padukone's performance is regarded worthy of every award this year.



Shouldering one of the most epic period dramas ever in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone emerged to be the Queen of 100 Crore Club with her last release Padmaavat.



Padmaavat proves to be Deepika Padukone's 7th film in the 100 cr club and her hattrick in the 200 cr club.



Now, Deepika Padukone becomes the first actress to shoulder a 300 crore film. Becoming the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood.



Not so long ago, when she was asked about how she is celebrating the success of 'Padmaavat', she told the leading daily, "To be really honest, I think there hasn't been any time to celebrate the success because there is so much happening right now. Of course, it is the time for celebration."



"I think receiving awards like these reminds me why I am in this business of making films, because cinema is such a powerful medium. It spreads love and brings people together. I think awards like these really sort of reinstate that."



"As far as my film is concerned, I had said this earlier as well, there is no stopping it. I think it deserves all the kind of love and blessings that we are receiving. I think box-office numbers are again testament of that and it's not over yet."